Contempt case: Zartaj Gul, Amin Aslam seek time from IHC to submit reply

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam have Thursday sought time from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit replies in a contempt of court case pertaining to the death of animals at the Marghazar Zoo.

Capital Development Authority chairman expressed disconnection with the matter as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing and remarked that perhaps the state is being run with the same carelessness which was committed at the zoo.

“New Wildlife Board was not printed in the gazette and prime minister is a member of the board according to the old notification. He will not be even aware of what happened at the zoo. Why should we not lock all the responsible persons in those cages for two hours where the animals died? Have all board members replied to the show-cause notice?”

CDA chairman requested the court to accept his unconditional apology and withdraw the show-cause notice that had been served to him. Justice Athar Minallah said influential board members make junior workers scapegoats.

“The Ministry for Climate Change took the responsibility but stepped back when things went wrong.” The hearing was adjourned till September 25.