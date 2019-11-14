Contempt of court case: IHC to announce its verdict against Dr Firdous, Ghulam Sarwar on Nov 25

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its verdict on contempt of court case on November 25 against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan after the court reserved its verdict on Thursday (today).

According to reports, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan submitted their unconditional apologies in the court. Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar said that he is a political worker and cannot think of insulting the judicial authorities.

Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah remarked that statement of cabinet members on under-hearing cases comes under contempt of court.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till November 25.

Previously, Dr Firdous had requested the IHC to separate her case from Ghulam Sarwar Khan matter which was rejected by the chief justice. Ministers and special assistants are designated to re-establish nation’s trust on the government, remarked IHC CJ.

During the first hearing of the case, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah had accepted Dr Firdous’ unconditional apology and directed her to prove that she didn’t intentionally malign judiciary in her statement.

“You should have not combined politics with judiciary. You are not an ordinary personality. You are PM’s special assistant and such remarks coming from your side are regrettable,” he remarked.

Earlier, IHC had issued contempt of court notice to Dr Firdous for holding anti-judiciary press conference during which she said that a special hearing was conducted in evening to give relief to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC remarked that Dr Firdous must defend herself before the court regarding her statement.