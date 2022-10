F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan over his recent remarks on the acquittals of the Sharif family in different cases.

PML-N leader Captain (Retd) Safdar had moved IHC against Aitzaz over his controversial remarks. The petition stated that the PPP leader criticized the judiciary after courts acquitted Sharif family in different cases. (INP)