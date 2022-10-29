Contempt of Court: Two cops convicted

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Judicial Magistrate Peshawar Sher Hassan Khan has convicted Station House Officer (SHO) and Moharar Shah Qabool police station in Contempt of Court for one imprisonment along Rs10 thousand fine on each.

According to prosecution, police officers namely Qazi Nisar and Ishfaq Umar did not hand over vehicle to owner despite court’s order. However, Contempt of Court petition was filed against SHO and Moharar Shah Qabool police station namely Qazi Nisar and Ishfaq Umar for doesn’t fulfilling court’s order.

After conclusion of arguments SHO and Moharar Shah Qabool police station found guilty while Judicial Magistrate Peshawar has convicted Qazi Nisar and Ishfaq Umar for one month of imprisonment along Rs10 thousand fine each officer.

Meanwhile, Anti-terrorism court has handover alleged culprit involved in firing on police vehicle for two days remand to police. According to Nasir Bagh police station tale, Hastam Khan has allegedly opened firing on police party in which one personnel was injured while requested for remand for further interrogation.

Police has booked alleged culprit under Anti-terrorism Act for the offence while honorable court has granted two-days police remand.