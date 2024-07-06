Contract extended for repairs to railway with Uzbekistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The deputy of the Railway Authority of the Ministry of Public Works announced the extension of the contract for the reconstruction of the Haritan-Mazar-Sharif railway with Uzbekistan.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman of the ministry, said that the contract for the reconstruction of this line has been extended for six months, and Uzbekistan has emphasized bilateral cooperation to connect Central and South Asia with railways.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Works said in this regard: “The contract for the repair of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif Railway project was extended for another six months, so that the remaining works of the railway can be completed, and the two sides discussed rail transfers, bilateral cooperation and important issues between the two countries.”

The deputy of railways of the Ministry of Public Works, in a meeting with the Uzbekistan delegation on bilateral railway cooperation, said providing scholarships for improving the capacity of employees of the Railway Administration, and the start of the technical survey of the Trans-Afghan project were discussed.

The Chamber of Industries and Mines emphasized the cooperation of regional countries and the private sector with the Islamic Emirate as important to implementing major railway projects in the country.

Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, the first deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “The countries of Central Asia also believe that if the project of railways is to be worked on, we hope that it will be with the cooperation of the private sector, capital, and the integrated region. We will start the railways of Afghanistan so that shortly we will benefit from it,” he said. Experts said the reconstruction and expansion of the railway will be effective in the transfer of commercial property and the growth of the country’s economy.

Abdul Shakur Hadahwal, knowledgeable about economic issues, said: “Afghanistan is said to be the most important factor in the economic growth of Afghanistan if the economy expands rapidly.”

Abdul Zahoor, an expert on economic issues, said: “If there are many facilities, it has a direct impact on the economy of Afghanistan. There are special ways to discuss this in Afghanistan. If it is properly managed, the costs will be reduced.”

Earlier, the deputy of Railways said that in the current year, the three major railway projects of Afghanistan, including the Kandahar-Spin Boldak, Andkhoi-Sheberghan railway, and also the technical review of the Trans-Afghan railway project will be completed in this year.