Contract for aviation security services signed with UAE’s GAAC

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation signed a contract for Aviation Security Services for four Afghan airports with the UAE’s GAAC company.

The contract includes the airports of Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Kandahar provinces.

“GGAC Holding SPV LTD shall provide the services in accordance with the Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO annex-17) and national regulations,” a Joint Press Release of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and GAAC Holding SPV LTD said.

“The services will include the necessary investments, training, and coaching to Afghan professionals to meet the international standards in this important field of civil aviation,” the statement said.

“A contract for Aviation Security Services for Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, Herat, and Kandahar has been signed with the UAE’s company of GAAC,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation. “This is effective. The foreign airlines, which have so far stopped flights, will resume flights again.”

Analysts said the handing over of security aviation services to foreign companies is important to attract foreign airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan.

“Those traders who would like to export their commodities via air-corridors will also be helped by an increase in the number of foreign flights,” said Shikib Meer, an economist.

“Based on economics, it is not important if it is Qatari, Turkish or an Emirati company, but the UAE has major financial and investment resources and can invest in these airports,” said Sayed Massoud, an economist.

The head of the Afghan trader council in UAE said that the contract would boost up trade ties between UAE and Afghanistan.

