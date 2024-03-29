Contract signed for final phase of Khaf-Herat railway project

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Office of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister announced the signing of a contract to construct the second phase of the fourth section of the Khaf-Herat railway line between the railway administration and Gamma Group.

This office stated in a newsletter on Thursday that the second phase of the fourth section of the Khaf-Herat railway line is 47 kilometres long, costing $53 million.

The newsletter mentioned that this project is expected to take approximately two more years to be completed and operationalized.

According to the information provided in the newsletter, this is the final segment of the Khaf-Herat railway project, which starts from Rabat-e-Paryan and reaches the Herat International Airport and the industrial park of this province.

The statement added that with the completion of this phase, the project will connect Afghanistan to important Iranian seaports and reach Europe via the Turkish railway network. It also stated that this project, traversing Afghan territory, will pave the way for increased transit of commercial goods between Central and South Asia.

The statement further noted that the reconstruction of this project will facilitate the extension of the railway network to the provinces of Farah, Nimroz, Helmand, and Kandahar.