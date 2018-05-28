Controversial book: Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani to appear before GHQ today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, will appear before a panel of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday (today), to clarify in his position on his recent controversial book ‘The Spy Chronicles’.

The former ISI chief was summoned to the GHQ through a tweet by the Director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, on Friday.

The army took action after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Senator Raza Rabbani showed their concerns and reservations over the controversial book written by the former ISI chief with the Indian Raw chief and they were demanding an emergency meeting of National Security Council.

The book ‘The Spy Chronicles’has been co-authored by former chief of Indian RAW, AS Dulat and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani and it contains sensational disclosures about the security discourse of South-Asia and other issues of prominence.

Durrani, also explained in the book how his son was rescued by RAW after he was detained in Mumbai in 2015.

The book has detailed the important issues between Pakistan and India and it also sheds light on Kargil Operation, Abbottabad Operation against Osama bin Laden, the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani, surgical strikes, etc.

