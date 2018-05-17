Controversial remarks: LHC rejects treason cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the treason petitions against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, submitted by opposition parties to initiate treason proceedings after his statements regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of LHC on Thursday dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistani Awami Tehreek (PAT) petitions seeking probe against the former premier.

Earlier on May 14, a petition was submitted in the LHC to register a treason case against Nawaz for his controversial remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks. The petition was filed by PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur.

The petitioner demanded to initiate probe against the PML-N supreme leader as he was trying to malign the Pakistan institutions for his political benefits.

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was also mentioned as a respondent in the petition apart from Nawaz.

It is to be mentioning here that Nawaz, during an interview with a Dawn newspaper on May 12, had stated that “Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

“We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it,” he added.

