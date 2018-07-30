Controversial vote casting: Imran Khan to appear before ECP today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan likely to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan today (Monday) over violation of the code of conduct while casting his vote during the general election 2018.

Earlier, the ECP issued a notice to Imran Khan for violating the secrecy of ballot after he openly cast his vote in the NA-53 constituency on July 25, surrounded by friends and supporters. Instead of going behind the voting screen to cast his vote in secrecy, Imran was seen publicly stamping the ballot paper on the table with TV cameras filming him.

According to Section 185 of the Election Act, a person can be given a six-month jail sentence and/or fine of Rs1,000 for not casting their vote in secrecy.

PTI leader Naeemul Haque has placed the blame for Imran’s controversial vote casting on the polling staffs present at the occasion.

Earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed also defended the party chairman saying that Imran was not at fault for the mistake during casting his vote.

The PTI won 116 National Assembly seats in the ballot, short of the 137 needed for a simple majority but a surprisingly strong showing that helped fuel suspicion of rigging.

