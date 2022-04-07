Russia has organized an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the “Arria formula”, at which the problems of American Biological Laboratories were discussed. During the meeting, Commander of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ), Major General Igor Kirillov said that Russia with a high degree of probability can assert that a strain of African swine fever (ASF) with increased contagiousness was constructed in one of the bio laboratories subordinate to the Pentagon. According to Igor, strains of the ASF virus, identical to the Georgia-2007 strain, were found in samples from dead animals and the situation with diseases that are spread by insect vectors is especially deteriorating in the region where the center of Lugar is located. The Russian leader provided detailed information about the outbreak of certain diseases in various regions in the past along with relevant research from the Pentagon-funded laboratories in different parts of the world, particularly in Ukraine. Russian Envoy claimed that the Russian Federation is constantly making efforts to create a legally binding mechanism for checking the BTWC, but this initiative has been consistently blocked by the United States for more than 20 years. According to him, US military biologists are particularly interested in atypical forms of the plague, the search for such is being carried out throughout Georgia, including near the borders of Russia.

The controversy of US-funded bio-laboratories in different parts of the world has attracted global attention because it has taken center stage at the UN Security Council at this time. According to reports, a Russia-sponsored informal session of the UN Security Council was abstained by the two major Russian opponents including the United States and the UK, while other western allies criticized Russia’s politicization of the situation. Apparently, It is not an issue of political rivalry or bilateral animosity at the global forum, but the matter is relating to the survivability of mankind and the obligation of a member state toward an international declaration as well as grave misconduct by a nation with the entire international community under which a major power allegedly remained involved in the creation of bioweapons and violated the international law. The allegations leveled by the Russian Federation against its opponent are very severe in nature and demand scrutiny by the relevant institution of the United Nations

The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) was adopted by nations around the globe on 10 April 1972 and came into force in 1975. Both Russia and the United States were the founding nations of that multilateral treaty. The convention categorically prohibits the member nations from development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, and use of biological and toxin weapons. According to the treaty, any member state can complain about another nation involved in violating the convention and UNSC can investigate the matter. However, in the same line, it states that any one of the P5 nations can rule out the UNSC ruling by using veto power. Although, it is the responsibility of the UN Security Council to weigh the credibility of Russia’s accusations and conduct a thorough probe into the matter to ascertain the nature and severity of the violations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), hence, the flawed forum of the UNSC is unable to play any role against the influential.