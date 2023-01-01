Conversion greenbelts to commercial area: PHC orders DG PDA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to appear today (on Wednesday) before court in case regarding conversion of green belt into commercial area, on Tuesday.

The counsel Zia-ur-Rehman Khan Advocate informed that PDA has proposed to convert green belt near Shah Kas to commercial area while added that PHC has already suspended such proposal while in 2013 PDA had assured court in this regard.

In the meantime, Chief Justice observed that it is an environmental issue and added that court has already issued direction regarding green belts while remarked that PDA recently has issued notification for conversion of green belt to commercial area which is declared null and void.

PDA’s lawyer Barrister Waqar informed that court had issued clear directions regarding green belts and the authority didn’t converting green spaces into commercial but it is only grievances of petitioners, however, Chief Justice remarked that it is only reservation then concerned officer appear before court to address the issue.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) shouldn’t alter Hayatabad’s master plan while ordered DG to appear before court today (on Wednesday).