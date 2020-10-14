Cooper soon to visit Poland, Bulgaria, defense trade on agenda

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: It is expected that the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper will travels to Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Poland October 14-24, 2020, to meet with U.S. Allies and partners on expanding security cooperation and defense trade that enhances shared security, official press release of U.S State Department cited.

In addition to this, on this 5 day trip, Assistant Secretary Cooper will hold discussion with senior civilian and military officials in Athens on efforts to promote peace and stability in the Balkan region and Easter Mediterranean.

The State Department has confirmed media reports that the assistant secretary Cooper will also visit US-Greece pivotal defense cooperation locations, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay.

“Our expanded Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) fosters our ever-growing collaboration with Greece and our NATO Allies”, cited the official statement.

The Statement also adds that In Assistant Secretary Cooper will be in Cyprus from October 18-19th. Over here Cooper will meet with senior government officials in Nicosia to discuss security cooperation, defense trade, including plans to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) opportunities for Republic of Cyprus military personnel.

In-depth discussion on new regulations allowing expanded access to non-lethal U.S. origin defense articles and services, controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, is also on the agenda.

Assistant Secretary Cooper will visit Bulgaria on October 20-22.

On this trip, Assistant Secretary Cooper will consult with senior civilian and military officials in Sofia on security cooperation and defense trade, the statement runs.

The statement cited that, Military modernization is a priority for Bulgaria, as seen in its historic procurement of eight F-16s in 2019.

The United States is behind Bulgaria’s modernization effort with more than $100 million in Foreign Military Financing and IMET investments since 2018 that are helping to improve Bulgaria’s combat effectiveness and interoperability with U.S. forces and other NATO Allies, the official statement adds.

Assistant Secretary Cooper will also scrutinize the joint air policing mission operating out of Graf Ignatievo Air Base. At last, on October 22-23, assistant Secretary will visit Poland.

On this meeting, defense modernization effort and implementation of the U.S-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement is on the agenda.

The Assistant Secretary Cooper will hold discussion with senior government and defense leaders on the matter.