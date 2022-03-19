Cooperation with China will be strengthened: Lavrov

MOSCOW (TASS): Int-eraction between Moscow and Beijing will be str-engthened against the backdrop of “undermining the foundations on which the international system is ba-sed,” which is what the West is doing. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the opening of the final of the track “International” of the competition “Leaders of Russia”.

“This interaction will be strengthened. In conditions when the West is simply grossly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, of course, we need to think, as two great powers, how to continue to be in this world,” he said.

According to Lavrov, C-hina was declared the main target of the West for the fi-rst time in many years only because of Beijing’s economic success. He added that this is happening along with Russian opposition.

“China was declared the main target for the first time in many years, before it was Russia, now we are alternated. At this stage, they proclaim the task: now we will deal with Russia, then we will take on China. And when we are with W-estern countries in calmer t-imes, for several years how do we start talking about t-his topic, communicate and ask the question: why do y-ou allow the American line to be built, under which th-ey are trying to pull everyone up, against China, be-cause what did China do to you? [Answer:] “Here he is such a threat.” – What is the Chinese threat? [They ans-wer:] “Here they are econ-omically starting to win ev-eryone,” minister added.

He concluded that the Russian and Chinese authorities will continue to work within the framework of the traditional, regular dialogue. “We have something to work on, and our leaders, other members of the government, and foreign policy departments are actively engaged in this within the framework of a traditional, regular dialogue,” he said.

Related