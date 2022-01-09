Coordination Committee makes important decisions for Karachi

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: The 6th Coordination Committee (CC) constituted for Sindh and federal governments have made major decisions including establishment of combined effluent treatment plants, here at the Chief Minister House on Sunday.

The decisions including combined effluent treatment plants and augmentation of K-IV to be carried out by the provincial government, the KPT, and other agencies to issue NOCs for Mauripur Expre-ssway and ICI Interchange project and Rangers would vacate Malir Halt and Mousomiyat depts for launching BRT Red Line, said a communique.

The participants of the meeting discussed the matter at length and decided to reduce RoW to 20 feet in which a wall along the Gujjar and Orangi nullas would be constructed within 2 feet and 2-lane road would be constructed on 18 feet for vehicular traffic.

The local government department giving update on PC-1 told the meeting that a comprehensive study on 41 KMC nullahs was carried out by NED University. However, only 25 KMC nullahs were considered critical, which required immediate rehabilitation.

The chief minister said that it was a Rs2 billion project for which Rs1 billion had already been allocated. The PC-1 of the project has been prepared and sent to the P & D department for approval.

K-IV Project progress of Synchronization in Conveyance System and Augmentation Coordination points were discussed between the federal and Sindh governments. During deliberations it was observed that K-IV Project has serious

issues and in order to address them, it was decided to develop better coordination between the center and provincial governments for execution of both conveyance systems and augmentation of K-IV.

The meeting was informed that revised PC-1 would be placed before ECNEC.

The chief minister said that as far as installation of the 50 MW power plant was concerned, he would discuss with his team. However, the meeting decided to direct all the federal government agencies to issue NOCs for the augmentation project of K-IV to be executed by the Sindh government.

Briefing about Resettl-ement Support and Hiring of Machinery Distribution of cheques of resettlement support, 1st & 2nd Tranche, Reconciliation of Expenditure with NDMA the Commissioner Karachi said that NDMA has released Rs1.32 billion while the NDMA said that they have released more amount. The commissioner claimed that Rs518.713 million in excess expenditures incurred on hiring machinery.

The meeting decided that the Commissioner Karachi and NDMA would sit together to reconcile the expenditures and settle the payment issue within a week.

The CM said that under the new local government law Mayor of Karachi has been made chairman of the solid waste management board so that proper cleaning of the city could be ensured.

MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa briefing the meeting about the initiatives taken to remove garbage from the city, said that the cleaning of all the districts of Karachi, except Central have been outsourced to well-reputed foreign firms.

The process of handing over cleaning of District Central was in the process.

It was also decided that matter for regulating the garbage disposal generated in the Cantonments Board and clearance of outstanding dues of SSWMB would be resolved.

The meeting was briefed that Sindh government industries department was sponsoring agency of the project titled ‘Establishment of Five (05) Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for Rs.11.799 billion with 33 percent of Federal and 67 percent share of Sindh govt respectively. The project was approved by ECNEC and Administrative Approval of the Project was accorded on 12th March, 2018.

The cost estimates of the components of CETP-2 and CETP-4 with interceptors have exceeded the estimates of the different components in the revised PC-1.

The CETP-1, 2 & 4 have been included in Phase-1 of the Project as these have no land issues for treatment plants or pumping stations can be initiated without any impediments. The revised PC-I of Rs.18.143 billion is under approval process.

In a meeting held in Sindh P&D it has been decided to execute this project on PPP mode.Therefore the coordination committee decided to prepare a proper presentation for executing the project on PPP mode.

In view of Red Line BRTS, the allotment of 52 acres under CAA possession for the purpose of relocation of Pakistan Rangers, Karachi BRT (KBRT) Red Line Project is being implemented with the assistance of ADB and Co-financiers’ including AlIB, AFD and GCF. The ADB Board approved Loan for Red Line BRT project worth of $ 235 million in July 2019. Accordingly, the PC-1 of the Project was cleared by CDWP and approved by ECNEC for Rs. 78,384.33 million (USD 493.51 Million). Subsequently, the Loan signing took place on June 18, 2020 which became effective from October 6, 2020.

The issue of vacation of Malir Halt and Masumiyat dept by Pakistan Rangers was discussed. At this the Corps Commander Karachi told the meeting that Pakistan Rangers would vacate the depots when the provincial transport department would start working on the Red Line BRT project. The Sindh government urged the federal ministers to direct CAA for the allotment of 12-14 acres of land out of identified 52 acres of land parcel under CAA possession for immediate relocation of Rangers to avoid penalties anticipated due to occupation of depots.

Federal Minister Asad Umer assured the chief minister that the matter would be solved through his office.

The meeting was told that Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued in June, 2021 and Technical Bids were opened in September, 2021 for Mauripur Expressway & IC Interchange Project.

Now there are certain issues in the encumbrance free access of the site at different locations of the Project such as Elevated U-turn, Interchange at Lyari Bridge, Marine Academy Flyover, Salt Field Area, Kakapir Road Widening and Flyover ICI Flyover Ramp Road widening near ICI Intersection and ICI Flyover connections

Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Railways and National Highway Authority have, somehow, jurisdictions on above locations of the Projects.

As per design of the Project, some piece of land in possession of these departments along with their NOCs are required. At one point i.e. ICI Flyover Connection of the Project is near to PN Boundary and as per their requirements, minimum 1.2 meters horizontal clearance has been maintained. The Coordination Committee directed PN, KPT, Pakistan Railway and NHA to issue NOCs so that the project could be kicked off.

The CC meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Provincial Ministers Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Federal Secretary P,D&SI Aziz Uqaili, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, MD SSWMB Zubair Channa, MC Afzal Zaidi, PD KWISSP Salahuddin and others.