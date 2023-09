F.P. Report

Upper Orakzai: A police sub-inspector (SI) was injured in firing by unknown suspects near a checkpost in Upper Orakzai on Friday.

The accused escaped after the police fired back in retaliation.

The condition of SI Muhammad Salim is out of danger now, police said.

He was coming from Ghulju police station to Hangu when the accused fired shots at him, leaving him with critical injuries.

The police launched a search operation in the area.