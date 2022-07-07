Cop martyred, five injured in Mardan blast

F.P. Report

MARDAN: One police personnel was martyred and five others including three police officials were injured in a bomb blast that took place at the main gate of police post located in Chamtaar area here on Thursday.

The police and Rescue-1122 officials told that unknown terrorists planted explosives in the main gate of Chamtar police post that exploded at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. As a result, they told, the head constable Maqsood martyred on the spot while the police post in-charge ASI Sohail, constable Karim, constable Fiyaz and two locals named Muhammad Ishaq and Hilal received several injuries in the blast.

The police officials told that the main gate of police-post was completely destroyed while the building was partially damaged. They told that a big contingent of police had rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area following with starting a comprehensive search operation in Chamtar and other adjacent areas. They said that the police had begun further investigations in the case so that to trace out real perpetrators of the blast. The Prime Minister expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks on police personnel in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and asked the minister for Interior to extend cooperation to the provincial government in improving the law and order situation.

The prime minister stated this in reaction to the terrorist attack on the Mardan police check-post which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen. He said the Federal Government would provide every possible assistance to the KP government in addressing the law and order situation. He also directed to provide a financial assistance package to the families of the martyred police personnel. PM Shehbaz also prayed for the departed souls of policemen to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

