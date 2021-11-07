COP26 declaration and Pakistan

The pivotal UN climate conference COP26 has reached the halfway point and several nations have made new pledges to save nature from disastrous effects of global warming. The global leaders and environmental experts had warned the world that nature is critical to the survival of mankind because it provides the oxygen we need to breathe, regulates weather patterns, supplies food and water for all living things, and countless species of wildlife need ecosystems to survive.

According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), human activities have disrupted almost 75 per cent of the earth’s surface and put some one million animal and plant species on the endangered list. According to experts, natural resources have been overexploited by mankind, deforested lands for agriculture and the cattle industry, while climate change is now exacerbating that process faster than ever before. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres rightly termed the phenomenon that humanity is “waging a war on nature, while digging a huge ditch for its destruction.

According to experts, about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry, and other land use. Therefore, the world leaders vowed to spend over $4 billion in new public sector investment in agricultural innovation, including the development of climate-resilient crops and regenerative solutions to improve soil health, helping make these techniques and resources accessible to hundreds of millions of farmers across the world. The COP26’s President, Alok Sharma has informed the world that the Glasgow Forest Declaration has been approved by 130 countries of the world.

In fact, fighting against global warming is a collective responsibility and every citizen must play his role in minimizing environmental pollution by adopting healthy living habits, clean and green living environment.