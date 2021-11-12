COP26- Real Climate Change Candor or More Dissimulation

Irwin Jerome

COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland is where the petal should hit the metal and all the foot-dragging must stop, but it won’t. “Just follow the money!”, as the old saying goes. In this case follow Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and current Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investments of Brookfield, a monster corporate private equity firm with vast assets in real estate, renewable power, public global infrastructure and private equity. Carney now leads the Glasgow Financial Alliance (GFANZ), that represents over 300 private financial global institutions in banking, asset management, ownership, insurance, investment and data processing who are responsible for so-called “NET” Zero Emissions, an umbrella organization that requires all its members to follow the criteria of the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’.

But it’s at this point, in reference to clear, verifiable, ‘NET’ Zero target emissions, compared to balance sheet figures, where World Climate Crisis Activists, like Greta Thunberg, say this is where all “the Blah, Blah, Blah” always begins regarding continued fossil fuel expansion rather than genuine reduction in the world and a true lowering of actual emissions in absolute terms that only renewable energy sources can bring about. Otherwise it’s jus more of the same old yadah-yadah-yadah manipulated and adjusted facts, figures and metrics that fossil fuel proponents forever use to play the age-old ‘How to lie with statistics’ game.

The much-touted concept of ‘Net Zero’, given so much currency at COP26, was simply so much more vacuous doublespeak that simply kicks the ‘No Fossil Fuel’ can down the road to future generations. It’s nothing more than pure Fossil Fuel doublespeak. There is no more room for ducking and weaving around the real hard questions of the actual limits of ‘numerical off-sets’ and ‘absolute’ emissions.

But the proof is always in the pudding, as the old saying goes. Watch what Carney’s 300 private financial global institutions ultimately will do with the 130 trillion dollar assets they collectively have under management between themselves that represents more than one-third the world’s investible capital. Especially when Carney’s umbrella organization requires all its alliance members to follow the criteria of the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ which doesn’t even mention fossil fuels.

At the opening of COP 26 it was made patently clear by Bolivian President Luis Arce that another form of colonialization, albeit even some new form of green colonialism, isn’t the solution called for short of the earth’s current civilization model moving towards a radically alternative one. The implied suggestion being that whatever new civilizational model is to be created it must somehow be a much more indigenously-based one.

Beyond COP26, the hope for every human being, every non-human being, as well as for our Mother Earth and Father Sky is that whatever deceit, falsification and duplicity is used by the fossil fuel proponents among these financial global institutions to conceal their true thoughts, character and pretense, their impulses ultimately will be outweighed by some much more welcomed genuine candor and good faith.

One immediate step that can easily be done, and must be done, is that every nation should and must take in this direction is to immediately create the cabinet-level position of a Minister of Indigenous Climate Crisis, with decision-making powers, held by a rotating list of their nation’s aboriginal elders, to help provide the necessary knowledge and wisdom needed to undertake such a new, indigenously-based, civilizational model for the world.

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American freelance writer and author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Indigenous Soul. Irwin’s long ago experiences as a Volunteer in Service to America, continue to inspire and inform Irwin of so many on-going problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual-political issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples that he attempts to pass on to others through his writings.

Courtesy: (countercurrents)