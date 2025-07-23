Copenhagen: Scandinavia’s vibrant capital of happiness

Ilker Topdemir

COPENHAGEN: While the Danish capital of Copenhagen may be slightly cooler than other European cities during the summer months, it remains one of the most colorful, cheerful and livable cities in Northern Europe. Often ranked as home to the world’s happiest people, Copenhagen offers a charming blend of history, design and culture, and in this article, I’m sharing essential tips to help you make the most of your visit.

Traditional houses in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Turkish Airlines (THY) operates two direct flights daily from Istanbul Airport to Copenhagen and one daily flight from Sabiha Gökçen Airport. The journey takes approximately three hours and 30 minutes. Entry to Denmark is possible with a valid Schengen visa.

From Copenhagen Airport, you can easily reach the city center in about 30 minutes via metro, train, or taxi. Public transport in the city is exceptionally efficient, but what stands out the most is the bicycle traffic, possibly the densest I’ve ever seen and that’s coming from someone who lives in Amsterdam!

A general view of Frederik’s Church, Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Where to stay

I chose to stay at Villa Copenhagen, a stunning hotel conveniently located near the central train station and the iconic Tivoli Gardens. Housed in what was once the city’s main post office, this historic building has been transformed into a luxury hotel with 390 rooms and suites. Its grand architecture and stylish service make it a favorite among both tourists and locals. The lobby, which doubles as a lounge, is always buzzing. The Courtyard Bar is a great place to grab coffee and snacks by day and by night it turns into a lively space with a DJ, popular among Copenhagen’s youth.

Interior view of a room at Villa Copenhagen. (Courtesy of Villa Copenhagen)

Another notable hotel in the city is the Hotel Bella Grande, opened in 2024. With 109 rooms, this modern gem seamlessly blends traditional Scandinavian aesthetics with contemporary amenities. Emphasizing sustainability, the hotel operates with eco-conscious principles, from energy-saving systems to locally sourced, environmentally friendly cuisine. Guests can also borrow bicycles to explore Copenhagen in true local fashion.

Interior view of a room at Bella Grande, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Courtesy of Bella Grande)

Must-see sights

Tivoli Gardens: This historic amusement park is a must-visit. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tivoli offers colorful rides, nostalgic charm and a range of food stalls and shops. Entry is 170 DKK per person for visitors over 8 years old.

A general view of Tivoli Garden, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Courtesy of Tivoli Garden)

The Little Mermaid: One of Copenhagen’s most iconic landmarks, this 1.25-meter-tall (4.10-foot-tall) bronze statue attracts visitors around the clock. For the best photos, visit early in the morning before the crowds arrive.

Frederiksborg Palace: This magnificent royal residence showcases over 400 years of Danish royal history, including crown jewels and artifacts. The surrounding park is equally impressive and a lovely place to walk. The palace is open until 7 p.m.

The National Museum of Denmark: Spanning 14,000 years of history, the museum exhibits artifacts from the Bronze Age to the Viking era, offering rich insight into Denmark’s cultural evolution.

Canal Tour: On a sunny day, don’t miss a boat tour of the canals it’s a relaxing way to view the city from the water and see its architectural beauty from a unique perspective.

Canal tour boat on the canal at Gammel Strand, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Shutterstock Photo)

Nyhavn: With its vibrant, colorful buildings, waterfront cafes and restaurants, Nyhavn is the city’s most picturesque and Instagrammable neighborhood.

Stroget: The most famous shopping street in Copenhagen, Stroget offers a mix of international brands and local designers. It’s lively throughout the day and perfect for a retail therapy break.

Elmegade: For a more bohemian and artsy vibe, head to the Elmegade district, full of cozy cafes, art shops and small boutiques, especially pleasant on weekends.

Where to eat, drink

Andersen & Maillard: Renowned for its coffee and pastries, this popular spot often has lines out the door.

Andersen Bakery (Island Brygge): Award-winning and beloved for its sandwiches, cakes and strong coffeefre quented by both locals and tourists.

Bæst Pizza: A must-visit for pizza lovers. Known as one of the best pizza restaurants in the city, it offers a lively ambiance and delicious dishes. Be sure to make a reservation in advance, it’s always packed.

Cafe Victor: One of Copenhagen’s oldest and most glamorous cafes. A hot spot for locals and visitors alike, it’s famous for its seafood and upscale atmosphere. Be prepared for a high-end bill!

Restaurant Esmee: One of the city’s trendiest dining venues. With stylish decor, inventive cuisine and expertly crafted cocktails, it’s a crowd favorite. Make a reservation well in advance, especially for weekends.