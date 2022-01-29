Corona positive cases decreases by 3.3 per cent in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa positive cases of corona virus decreased by 3.3% in the last two days, a Health Department report said here Saturday.

The coronavirus positive case rate in the province was 9.7% and the positive coronavirus rate in the provincial capital Peshawar has reached 31%, the Health Department reports said. According to the report released by the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the corona positive cases rates is 22 in Kohat, 18 in Mardan and 17 percent positive cases of Coronavirus in Nowshera while the rate of positive cases of coronavirus is zero in other 10 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

1232 new Corona cases confirmed in KP: At least 1232 new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 1232 fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the province has climbed to 8232 while five more deaths climbed the toll from the virus to 5994. 623 new Corona cases have been reported only in the provincial capital Peshawar. During the same period, 88 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 13150 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1232 proved positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, as many as five more cases of Omicron were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a health department official confirmed here Saturday.

According to the official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three cases of Omicron were reported from the provincial capital Peshawar while 2 cases of Omicron were reported from Mardan and among those infected with the Omicron virus are 2 men and 3 women.

Meanwhile, as many as 26 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman Sajjad Ahmad said here Saturday.

He said that the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar allotted 122 beds for corona patients and currently 26 patients are under treatment with 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients. He disclosed that four patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care.

Sajjad Ahmad said that 10 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU with allocation of another 31 beds for Low Oxygen on which 12 patients are being treated. In the last 24 hours, 3 corona patients have been admitted and only 96 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital, said the spokesman.

Hayatabad Medical Complex has 60 beds and 20 ventilators for coronavirus patients and currently 49 patients infected with coronavirus is under treatment, spokesman of the hospital said here Saturday. He said, in the last 24 hours, 12 more patients infected with coronavirus have been admitted.