Corona vaccine highly safe, has no side effects

KABUL (Pajhwok): After introduction of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, a number of Facebook users and doctors said the use of the vaccine was dangerous and could lead to worsening health conditions and even death. However, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), rejecting the allegations, said that the vaccine has no side effects.

This comes after India donated 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan last month. A Pajhwok report says the process of vaccination against coronavirus in Afghanistan has started in Kabul and other provinces.

Some Facebook users have recently published content claiming that the vaccine could pose a major problem for men. Ansar Yari, a Facebook user, published an article titled “Corona vaccine poses a major problem for men.” He said he would not inject the vaccine until Dr. Fazal Mahmood Fazli, the director of the Presidential Administration, administered it to himself.

Dr. Abdul Basit Amal on his Facebook page criticized the negative effects of the corona vaccine on a number of doctors. He wrote that the health condition of some of his colleagues deteriorated after being injected the corona vaccine. He said several of his relatives and colleagues developed severe fever, pain and dizziness after receiving the corona vaccine and even worse as one of them was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kabul last night.

“Unfortunately, we are a nation where everything is being tested on us and there is no one to question,” he said, referring to the implementation of the Indian vaccine and some tests. Three days ago, a local media outlet reported that a health worker in Bamyan province died after being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Mohammad Anwar Saadatyar, a Facebook user, wrote: “Some sources at the Bamyan hospital say that a health worker at the hospital died after being injected with the corona vaccine.” Meanwhile, Nabil Paktin, an associate professor of internal medicine at the Rabia Balkhi Hospital in Kabul and a specialist in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and critical care, posted on Facebook “Don’t use the political vaccine !? ”

He said he did not apply the corona vaccine to himself because the Afghans were not the creatures of a secret and unofficial research laboratory. “No research on vaccines in the world is accurate, the main research on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines begins after its general application and licensing,” he wrote. He told Pajhwok Afghan News that political action had been taken against coronavirus and no good intentions had been shown by the authorities.

He added so far no vaccine had been approved by the World Health Organization, which had failed since the beginning and had been biased. He said the Pfizer and British-American vaccines were relatively approved but the world is still researching on vaccine, therefore Afghanistan must not act too quickly.

Paktin said the corona vaccine has been administered only to doctors in some hospitals in India. But so far one percent of the country’s population has not been vaccinated. “If the corona vaccine isn’t good, it should not be harmful as well,” he said. But vaccines in general have their own symptoms that children also experience in the course of a periodic vaccine application.

Dr. Paktin added that the introduction of the corona vaccine in Afghanistan may be a survey of the results of the aid vaccine that is being applied to people in Afghanistan and around the world.

Health experts and the Ministry of Public Health say the publication of such content on Facebook is a rumor and so far no investigation into the corona vaccine has been conducted. Dr Hakimullah Saleh, former director of the Afghan-Japanese Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the corona vaccine, like other vaccines, had very few side effects such as pain, fever and cold.

How satisfactory is the Indian-funded vaccine, he said “Any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization is satisfactory.” But it is said that the vaccine donated to Afghanistan has only been approved by the World Health Organization. He called the publication of such content on Facebook a rumor and said that such baseless content has been published by the people in order to reduce the number of vaccine enthusiasts, defame the implementation of the process and create more viewers on Facebook pages.

He urged people not to believe the rumors spread by anyone other than the content of official and credible pages. Dr. Baz Mohammad Sherzad also said that the posts have no scientific aspect and are empty rumors.

About the death of a health worker in Bamyan, he said the person had a heart problem and he did not die due to the vaccine. He said some health workers in Nangarhar province had been vaccinated by force due to negative mentality among people. But the Ministry of Public Health says the effects of the coronavirus vaccine on men and women around the world have not been confirmed.

Dr. Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the Covid-19 vaccine does not have a negative effect on people and is highly safe. He added: “The vaccine produced by India has been administered in” more than one country in the world and no adverse effects have been reported since its introduction. ” He said that despite the fact that the corona vaccine has no serious problem, the Indian-aided vaccine is a domestic product of the country and has recently been approved by the World Health Organization.

Vaccination is a way to train the immune system on how to identify and eliminate an external factor. Vaccines are usually given by injection. Most vaccines have two components, the first is the antigen or the cause of the disease that the body learns and recognizes, and the second is the adjuvant medicine that warns the body and strengthens the body’s immune system. Overall convulsions, fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep disturbances, memory loss, low or high fever, pain, swelling or redness of the application area, hearing loss or loss of sensation and body aches, paralysis have been described as most common side effects of the vaccine.

Conclusion: Allegations that the corona vaccine is dangerous and lethal” have been dismissed as a claim by the Ministry of Public Health and health experts, who say the corona vaccine is highly protective and has no side effects. The corona vaccine is highly protective and has no side effects.