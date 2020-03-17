Coronavirus cases in Pakistan climb to 179

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 179 after more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease across the country.

According to details, new cases have emerged in Sindh after 119 new cases from Taftan were confirmed in Sukkur, 26 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad. The total number of cases in the province has risen to 146.

According to sources, all new patients have spent 14 days in quarantine near the Pakistan-Iran border. The Sukkur cases have raised fears that Pakistan’s quarantine efforts have been ineffective.

A spokesman for the Sindh government on Monday updated the provincial tally for confirmed coronavirus cases, raising it to 146, as the deadly disease continues to sweep across Pakistan.

“Total number of ppl affected by corona virus in Sindh has reached 146. Out of this, 119 are Zaireen who are being kept in Sukkur, 26 are in Khi & 1 is in Hyd. This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of ppl brought in from Taaftaan after a purported qurantine,” he added.

Total number of ppl affected by corona virus in Sindh has reached 146. Out of this, 119 are Zaireen who are being kept in Sukkur, 26 are in Khi & 1 is in Hyd. This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of ppl brought in from Taaftaan after a purported qurantine

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his latest tweet said that 15 out of 19 received in the province from Taftan have tested positive for the virus.

Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus. These are the first positive cases in KP.

They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon.

“They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan,” he wrote.

With the 146 from Sindh, the confirmed national tally for COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has climbed to 179.

Sindh CM warns of rise in coronavirus cases

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday warned of rise in coronavirus cases in Sindh as the cure of the disease is yet to be discovered.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, he said that the citizens should listen to the rumours, adding that the provincial government will not hide facts. “Not everyone can be kept in the hospital,” he said.

The chief minister said that the people will be informed about every single case of novel coronavirus.

Murad Ali Shah further said that around 25 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Pakistan borders China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by the virus. Most of the people with infections had recently traveled to Iran, though Pakistan reported its first locally contracted case on Friday.

The government shut all its schools and land borders on Friday and decided to limit international flights and discourage large gatherings to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s largest sporting event, the Pakistan Super League, was also shortened and its matches closed to spectators. Local media reported that many overseas players had opted to leave the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, “We’ve increased our diagnostic capacity, and are now able to carry out #coronavirus test in 13 labs across the country.”

He also asserted that the government has taken security measures on borders of the country to prevent spreading of coronavirus. Masses should not get panic and feel scared of the disease and adopt precautions, he advised.

Previously, Pakistan had confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to the Health Ministry of southern Sindh province, three patients who tested positive recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

“Sindh Health Department has 4 new cases of Corona Virus in Karachi. 3 patients returned from Saudi Arab a few days back & were tested positive today & 1 patient has no recent travel history,” the provincial ministry said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 150,000 people across 135 countries and territories.

China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,199 deaths.

No death has been reported in Pakistan while two persons have died in India due to the disease. So far, 52 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan and there are 107 confirmed cases in India.

Afghanistan has reported 11 confirmed cases while Sri Lanka’ tally has risen to 10. Other members – Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan – have reported cases in single digit.

All countries have individually taken measures to prevent spread of virus within their borders.