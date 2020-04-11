Coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 5011, death toll rises to 77

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday has reported 77 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5011.

According to details, 2,414 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 in Balochistan, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 113 in Islamabad and 34 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 762 patients have recovered in the country while 50 are in critical condition.

Govt needs funds because coronavirus will affect more people: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is raising funds because coronavirus will affect more people in coming days. He said effects of this pandemic will last long.

“There is no point in appealing for this fundraising unless we let people know the reason why we are doing it. We are distributing 140 billion rupees among 1.2 crore people but coronavirus might further spread and more people will be affected by it. Hence we need more funds.”

17 new coronavirus cases reported in Lahore’s Chah Miran vicinity

As many as 17 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the provincial capital’s Chah Miran area on Friday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 363 in Lahore.

The authorities have sealed the entire area and deputed police personnel at the entry and exit routes after new cases reported were reported in Chah Miran.

Actual number of coronavirus cases is less than projections: NCOC

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the actual number of positive cases of coronavirus is less than projections which is a positive development.

Asad Umar said the future course of action regarding coronavirus will be presented to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

PM extends deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended deadline for registration of Corona Tiger Force till April 15,.

PM Imran, in a video message, also appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector, to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

PM Imran said the country needed more volunteers, doctors and paramedics in this testing time to fight this battle against the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force.

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation face this pandemic with unity.

PM Imran seeks input from provinces to ease countrywide lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

He said that the consultation is underway and the decision regarding which sectors to open will be taken on April 14.

The prime minister said that the whole country has been affected by the ongoing lockdown, but as the level of poverty in Balochistan is much higher than other parts of the country.

I have come to Quetta to discuss with the provincial government as to how we can help the poor people in the province, he said.

Dr Zafar urges people to exercise care to stop spread of COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal and provincial governments have taken concrete measure to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Mirza urged people to demonstrate seriousness and exercise utmost care under prevailing condition to stop spread of the virus.

“The restrictions imposed by the government on large gatherings and social contact had an effect on the infection rate,” he said and added if people think we don t need those preventive measures and we don t need social distancing, it would be a very big mistake.

He also warned that the country could see a sharp rise in the number of cases and deaths if people were not careful and started going out.