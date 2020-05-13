Coronavirus cases jump to 34,336 with 737 deaths in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus has jumped to 34,336 with record 2,225 new cases reported during the last twenty four hours, on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 13,225 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,610 in Sindh, 5,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,158 in Balochistan, 475 in Gilgit Baltistan, 579 in Islamabad and 88 in Azad Kashmir.

24,787 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 8,812 patients have so far recovered from the virus thus so far.

The death toll stands at 737 with 31 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,17,699.

Moderna’s potential coronavirus vaccine gains ‘fast track’ status

Moderna said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted “fast track” designation to its experimental coronavirus vaccine, a move that speeds up the regulatory review process.

Moderna has been racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 285,000 people globally.

A vaccine or treatment that gets the “fast track” designation is eligible for the agency’s “priority review” status, under which the FDA aims to take a decision on approving the drug within six months.