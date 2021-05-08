Coronavirus claims 24 more lives in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 24 more lives in the last 24 hours and with the total death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3562, an official of the Department of Health KP told media men here on Saturday. He said it is very encouraging that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1147 more people recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours and with this the number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has risen to 109,609.

He said, 630 people were infected with coronavirus in 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 123,150 with the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 9,979. He said, during the last 24 hours, 150 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 98 in Upper Dir, 68 in Mardan, 54 in Mansehra and 48 in Swat. He said the health department in different hospitals across the province have conducted 7,774 diagnostic tests and the total number of tests so far conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 1644799.

About the rate of positive cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, it has come down to 8.1 percent. The number of active cases has also come down significantly due to the recovery of Corona patients, the health department official informed. He said 9,979 active cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,741 active cases remained in Peshawar.

He said a total of 1,489 patients of Corona are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province and 834 patients of corona are being treated in High Dependency Units (HDUs) and 500 low Oxygen beds, 155 patients in ICUs out of which 75 are on ventilators. About the overall position in different districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, Corona’s most positive cases in the last 7 days in Buner is 18%, Mardan is 17% and in Peshawar it is 15%.

Coronavirus claims 44 Policemen lives, more than 1500 infected in KP: A number of police personnel lost their lives due to Coronavirus while performing their duties round the clock in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a detailed report of the health department, coronavirus claimed 44 lives of the Policemen with more than 1500 policemen having been infected with coronavirus. The report said that after health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the policemen were also targeted by the coronavirus.

Hazara division most affected by Coronavirus, claiming 10 policemen lives, while 434 others affected, the documents revealed. Thirteen policemen were martyred and 151 others were infected in the provincial capital Peshawar, 10 police personnel in Mardan with 151 were infected, four deaths were reported in Kohat with 172 were infected, the documents said.

The official of the health department when contacted, said that Police personnel are also high risk like medical personnel but they are not being vaccinated so far. He disclosed that Police officers over 40 years of age are being vaccinated like other citizens and the decision was not taken yet to provide separate vaccines for police personnel, the health official confirmed.