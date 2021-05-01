Coronavirus claims 36 more lives in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Corona virus killed 36 more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here in a briefing on Saturday.

With the 36 more deaths, the death toll from Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 3,310 with 796 more people infected with coronavirus in 24 hours, the official said. He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 856 patients infected with corona recovered in 24 hours and with this the total number of recovered patients from the coronavirus reached to 118413. In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and the total number of people killed from coronavirus reached 1,680, the health official added.

He said, in Peshawar, 194 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 45,808. He said, the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conducted 8,102 new tests in one day in the province and thus the total number of tests reached to 1593397 while the number of active cases in the province has reached 12,165.

362 COVID-19 patients under treatment at LRH: The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reached to 362, said Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday.

He said the number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was recorded at 362 with 25 being treated at ICU. He said 485 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital adding numbers of these beds were being increased on a daily basis owing to the inflow of patients. Similarly, 104 corona patients were admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and only two beds were vacant and no patient is on ventilator.

All business activities, bazaars to be closed from May 8- 16: The Home Department issued orders for the last days of Ramadan and Eid days due to the third wave of coronavirus here on Saturday.

In a statement issued here by the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all business activities markets and bazaars across the province will be closed from May 08 to May 16. The ban would not applies on medical stores, ovens, grocery stores, dairy, meat, chicken shops, tire punctures, bakery, vegetable, fruit, petrol pumps, utility services (electricity, gas, internet, network call centers, etc.) and hotel restaurants.(take away), the statement said.

The bazaars would be completely closed on Chand raat (Moon Night). Tourist destinations across the province including Swat Kalam, Galyat, Naran Kagan will also be completely closed from May 08 to May 16, the statement said. Hotels, parks, tourist resorts located in tourist destinations will be closed and all types of transport across the province will also be closed from May 8 to May 16, including public transport, the statement said.