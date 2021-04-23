Coronavirus claims 39 more lives in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 39 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 houses, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Friday.

Talking to media, he said that with the 39 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,029 with 1171 more people infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the province has reached 110,875, the health department official said. He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1043 patients infected with corona recovered in the 24 hours and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 93,730.

The health department official said that in the last 24 hours, 19 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this the total of deaths from coronavirus in Peshawar reached 1,579.

He said 312 more people were infected with Corona and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 43,961.

He said 7,729 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and so far a total of 1.529, 677 tests have been conducted in the province while the number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,116.

Corona prevalence rate in KP reach to 15.2%: Health Official

The corona prevalence rate in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 15.2% overall, said a report released by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday.

Corona spread rate in Mardan and Lower Dir during the last 7 days is more than 30% while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital and Malakand is more than 20%, the health department official said.

He said the number of active patients of Corona across the province is 14,116 and at present 1,879 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the province. He said as many as 39 people died due to corona in the last 24 hours and 1,171 new cases were reported.

A total of 83 patients of Corona are on ventilators in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 1, 038 patients of Corona are undergoing treatment in HDUs in different hospitals and 163 corona patients have been admitted in ICUs of different hospitals across the province.