Coronavirus claims 63 more lives, infects 3,946 in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus death toll in Pakistan has crossed 14,000-mark as the country reported 63 more fatalities during the last 24 hours (Wednesday) whereas the number of positive cases has now surged to 640,988, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

With the addition of 63 new deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has now jumped to 14,028.

As per the NCOC figures, 3,946 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours (Wednesday). As usual, Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Most numbers of casualties have been reported in Punjab. So far, 263,815 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 205,314 in Punjab, 81,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,395 in Balochistan, 53,684 in Islamabad, 12,016 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,977 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 6,099 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,482 in Sindh, 2,246 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 205 in Balochistan, 554 in Islamabad, 339 in Azad Kashmir and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 9,934,373 coronavirus tests and 38,858 during the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

As many as 588,975 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,587 patients were in critical condition.