Coronavirus claims 73 more lives in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another 73 people succumbed to coronavirus in the past 24 hours (Monday) as the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 16,316 that represents a ratio of 2.1%, the latest data from the National Command and Control (NCOC) shows.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Pakistan was 8.561 percent as 5,152 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 60,162 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 761,437 that returned positive after conducting 11,204,529 total tests so far.

The number of active cases in the country is 82,276 with 4,515 patients in critical condition. There were 3,362 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 662,845 with an 87.1% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 2,766 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 270,338 with 44,799 active cases.

In Punjab, 27 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 7,457. With 1,845 new recoveries, 218,082 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 532 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 272,729 with 7,848 active cases.

With two new deaths related to the deadly disease, the death toll in Sindh reached 4,553. With 206 new recoveries, 260,328 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 1,062 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 106,500 with 13,614 active cases.

The province reported 32 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 2,899. With 634 new recoveries, 89,987 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan has recorded another 118 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 20,940 with 953 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll remains 223.

With 135 new recoveries, 19,764 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 523 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 70,079 with 12,632 active cases. With six new deaths reported in the Federal Capital as the virus death toll reached 642.

With 406 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 56,805 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 145 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,908 with 2,322 active cases. With six3 new deaths reported, the death toll reached 439.

There were 133 new recoveries in the AJK as 15,669 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 6 new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached at 5,182 with 108 active cases. No new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 103.

There were 3 new recoveries reported as well as number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reaches 4,971.