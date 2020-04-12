Coronavirus claims 86 lives, infects 5038 people in Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan on Sunday has reported 86 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5038.

According to details, 2,425 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 228 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 119 in Islamabad and 35 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,026 patients have recovered in the country while 37 are in critical condition.

Several areas of Lahore sealed over coronavirus fears

Several areas of Lahore have been sealed after the coronavirus cases kept rising in the provincial capital of Punjab.

After the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city, 10 areas including Raiwind, Sikandria Colony, Nawan Kot, Makhanpura, Beghum Kot Shahdara, Rustam Park Gulshan e Ravi, Small industries housing society Defence and Mughalpura Railway colony have been completely sealed.

Streets adjacent to Chah Miran market have been closed off with barriers, 154 homes and markets have been completely locked down and test samples of more than 50 suspects have been sent to laboratories for testing.

Residents have said that the virus spread in the area due to a young man who arrived from Spain.

Karachi s 11 union councils sealed over coronavirus concerns

Fears of the coronavirus spreading further throughout the province has resulted in the government ordering 11 union councils of the provincial capital to be completely sealed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh is increasing rapidly due to which the administration has ordered 11 union councils of the city to be completely sealed off. All of the sealed UCs are part of Karachi East.

Deputy Commissioner East Hamid ur Rehman issued the order to seal 12 UCs. As a result, entry and exit from these areas would be prohibited and this will be enforced by the Rangers and Police.

The Deputy Commissioner said that UC-6 Gillani Railway, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan 2, UC-10 Pehlwan Goth, UC-12 Gulzar Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC. Faisal Cantt, UC 2 Manzoor Colony should be closed completely.

Hamid ur Rehman also said that the UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Quarters will also be closed.