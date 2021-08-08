Coronavirus claims another life of doctor in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD (APP): Another doctor lost life on Sunday due to Coronavirus at a private hospital of Abbottabad, thereby reaching the number of deaths of doctors to 69 in KPK.

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan also expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Ahsan and condoled with the family of the late doctor.

He also appreciated the services of doctors and paramedical staff during the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the detail, Deputy Director Pathology Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Ahsan ul Haq was tested Coronavirus positive three days ago and was later admitted to ATH in a critical condition where he was on a ventilator, yesterday Dr. Ahsan could not survive and lost his life.

The funeral prayer of Dr. Ahsan ul Haq was offered at Commerce College Abbottabad where a large number of people from all walks of life were present. Dr. Ahsan had also received both shots of the Coronavirus vaccine well before his death.

In a press statement of the Doctor’s Association, it was disclosed that after the death of Dr. Ahsan ul Haq, the total number of doctor’s death in KP has reached 69.