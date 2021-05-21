Coronavirus death toll crosses 20,000 as Pakistan records 3,070 new cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reached another grim milestone as the number of coronavirus deaths has crossed 20,000 mark as the country recorded 102 fatalities and 3,070 infections during the last 24 hours (Thursday), showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, after adding 102 new deaths the toll has now climbed up to 29,089 whereas the number of positive cases has surged to 893,461 after adding 3,070 fresh ones.

As usual, Punjab remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

So far 332,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 304,571 in Sindh, 128,561in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,318 in Balochistan, 80,010 in Islamabad, 18,547 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,454 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 9,704 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,869 in Sindh, 3,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 270 in Balochistan, 741 in Islamabad, 523 in Azad Kashmir and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 12,654,997coronavirus tests and 51,528 during the last 24 hours (Thursday). As many as 810,143 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,424 patients are in critical condition.

Punjab: Authorities reported 64 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,704.

The province now has 332,000 confirmed cases; it reported 898 new infections after conducting 20,272 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were 3,898 new recoveries recorded, leaving 297,179 fully recovered, and 25,117 active cases of the virus.

Sindh: Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 304,571; it reported 1,248 new infections after administering 17,123 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.3 percent.

The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 4,869, while its recoveries rose by 908 to 279,188. Overall, the province now has 20,514 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: During the past 24 hours (Thursday), the provincial government recorded 528 new infections after conducting 7,693 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.86 percent. Overall, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 128,561.

It recorded 20 new deaths and 597 recoveries, raising toll to 3,875 and recoveries to 117,773. There are currently 6,913 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan: The province raised its confirmed cases to 24,318 with 95 new infections after administering 1,377 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent.

There were no deaths and 151 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 270 fatalities and 23,025 fully recovered. There are now 1,023 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Islamabad: The federal capital raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 221 to 80,010 after conducting 3,897 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.67 percent.

There was 1 death and 383 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 casualties; 71,382 recovered; and 7,887 active cases.

GB: Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 298 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.67 percent; it now has 5,454 confirmed cases.

The region reported no new deaths and 1 recovery, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,282 fully recovered people. There are currently 65 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

AJK: In Azad Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 78 to 18,547 after administering 868 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.99 percent.

There were 2 deaths and 83 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 523 fatalities and 16,314 fully recovered. It now has 1,710 active cases of COVID-19.