Coronavirus fears: Fawad Chaudhry decides not to attend NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As the budget sessions of the National Assembly and Senate are slated to begin today, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced not to attend the session of the lower house of Parliament owing to coronavirus fears.

The minister in a statement called for convening virtual sessions of both the houses of Parliament saying the results of the “direct sessions” are emerging as many parliamentarians have contracted the infection over the past one week.

Fawad Chaudhry stressed the need for strict adherence to preventive measures and stated that they ought not to throw precautions to the wind, thereby increasing the risk of catching the disease.

The Senate is scheduled to meet this morning whereas the National Assembly session will be held in the afternoon with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government is likely to present the federal budget for the financial year 2020-21 on June 12.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at a meeting at the parliament house in Islamabad on June 5 had reviewed the arrangements made for the sessions of the two houses.

Fumigation has been carried in the parliament house for the safety of the lawmakers and the staff.