Coronavirus: Govt set up quarantine facility at Chaman border

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: Pak-Afghan border at Chaman border crossing has been closed for 17th day as precautionary measure to avoid spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), on Wednesday.

The Afghan Transit Trade, bilateral trade and supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan have also been suspended due to closure of the border.

The authorities have set up quarantine centre near the Bab-e-Dosti (Friendship Gate) to monitor infection of Covid-19.

Assistant Commissioner of the area has said that 724 quarantine tents have been established at the border, which will be enhanced to 1000 tents.

“A bed, blanket, water cooler and gas has been arranged at each tent,” assistant commissioner said.

“Pak-Afghan border at Chaman crossing will remain closed upto April 05 as per the orders of the Ministry of Interior,” the official said.

“Pakistani citizens stranded at other side of the border will be kept in the quarantine centre,” he said.

All healthcare facilities including doctors, paramedics, medicines and ambulances have been available at the quarantine facility, he said.

The law enforcement officials have also been deployed at the quarantine centre for security, AC said.

He, however, dubbed reports about bringing the pilgrims from Iran to the quarantine facility as baseless.