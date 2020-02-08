Coronavirus has slow down the pace of projects under CPEC, says Asad Umer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Friday said that Coronavirus has reduced the pace of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that some Chinese citizens went to their country for 15 days but they did not return, however, the flights have been resumed and people started returning.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the CPEC railway project of ML-1 was of extreme importance but owing to involvement of huge amount of around $9 billion, the project got delayed as various factors of the project were being closely reviewed.

With respect to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister pointed out that the planning ministry would constitute a new Joint Working Group on Science and Technology while it was also planning to establish Gwadar Expo 2020 to highlight the development works, done under the CPEC.

With respect to Islamabad Master Plan for Development of Capital City, Asad Umar said consultants would be hired to develop the Plan. He said for Islamabad Bulk Water Supply Project RFP had been issued for hiring of International consultants who would prepare feasibility and develop detailed design.