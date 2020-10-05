Coronavirus is in Control Now

MONITORING DESK

The coronavirus is an unaware little pathogen hurtling aimlessly through the air. We are much smarter than the coronavirus and should be able to control it — and in many parts of the world, we have.

But not in America. Not even in the West Wing — the most secure part of America. Here, the virus is in control.

The big picture: The U.S., and the Trump administration specifically, have refused to acknowledge that the virus gets to set the rules for this conflict. It travels how it travels. It infects whoever it can. Yes, we can beat it, but we have to fight it on its terms.

“We can’t will the virus to be different than it is. You can’t intimidate the virus, you can’t tweet at the virus, you can’t bully the virus. You can’t be like, ‘I’m just going to ignore the virus and it will go away,'” said Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s school of public health.

Time and time again, the U.S. has tried to stand on principle or fend off the virus with the kind of show of strength you’d use to deter a strategic, thinking enemy.

We saw it in the early reopening debate and the political and legal battles over whether churches should be exempt from bans on large indoor gatherings. The virus doesn’t know it’s spreading through a church. It doesn’t know what religion is.

The political rush to open the economy before controlling the virus itself caused cases and hospitalizations to soar. The virus isn’t cowed by economic growth.

If you don’t take it seriously and don’t do much to protect yourself, the virus is likely to find you, no matter who you are. It doesn’t know it’s infecting the president.

When large groups of people gather without masks or social distancing — whether that’s on a college campus, at a motorcycle rally, at a wedding, or at the White House — the coronavirus gets a foothold.

Courtesy: AXIOS