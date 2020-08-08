Coronavirus kills 14 Pakistanis in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of positive cases has surged to 283,487.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 842 confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in 24 hours.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 17,815. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,068, according to the NCOC.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

123,246 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 94,223 in Punjab, 34,539 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,835 in Balochistan, 15,214 in Islamabad, 2129 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,301 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,259 occurred in Sindh, 2,166 in Punjab, 1222 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 58 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,103,699 coronavirus tests and 24,366 in last 24 hours. 259,604 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 826 patients are in critical condition.

Global virus cases

Coronavirus cases worldwide passed 19 million as European nations imposed new travel restrictions and containment measures with fears growing over a second wave of infections.

Global deaths from the pandemic have topped 700,000, and Europe remains the hardest-hit region worldwide with more than 200,000 fatalities since the virus first emerged in China late last year.

More than half of Africa s cases are in South Africa, which has the fifth-highest number of infections in the world, after the US, Brazil, India and Russia.