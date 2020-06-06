Coronavirus kills 20 more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as 569 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, taking the total number of infections across the province to 12,459.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 20 more people have died from novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 541.

The daily report further said that overall 3366 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 89,249 with 31,198 patients having cured of the disease and 1,838 virus-related deaths.

With 68 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,838 so far. A total of 4,896 new cases were detected when 22,812 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 31,198. So far, 638,323 tests have been conducted across the country.