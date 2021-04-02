Coronavirus kills 83 more Pakistanis in past 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 83 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,613, on Friday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 83 more lives and 5,234 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 56,347 and the positivity rate stood at 10.43 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,170 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,297,544 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 81 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,384.

Overall 607,205 people have recovered from the virus including 1,931 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.