Coronavirus kills four more Pakistanis, infects 665 in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,393.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 665 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 303,089.

As many as 290,760 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,936. 29,097 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.