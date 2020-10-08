Coronavirus kills nine more Pakistanis in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,544.

As many as 31,168 samples were tested during this period, out of which 583 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 316,934 with the addition of the new cases. There are 8,015 active Covid-19 cases as 302,000 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted in the country. 497 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 139,195 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 100,272, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,175, Balochistan 15,460, Islamabad 17,009, Gilgit Baltistan 3,886, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,937.