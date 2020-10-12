Coronavirus kills ten more Pakistanis in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 385 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nationally tally of infections to 319,317.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 26, 951 samples were tested, out of which 385 turned out to be positive. Ten coronavirus patients died during the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people dying from complications caused by the highly contagious disease has reached 6,580. Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

There are 8,552 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. O the total patients, 491 are said to be in critical condition. A total of 38,847,96 tests have been conducted so far.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases have been detected so far, including 140,294 in Sindh, 100,764 in Punjab, 38,348 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,525 in Balochistan, 17,331 in Islamabad, 3937 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3118 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.