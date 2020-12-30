Coronavirus New Variant and Pakistan

Yesterday, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has issued an official letter stating that, the restrictions on all in bound Flights from UK whether direct or indirect will be continue till January 04, 2021, where applicable. It was also mentioned in the letter that the competent forum may review the said stipulations as and when deemed in the form of further extension/revision or otherwise at an appropriate time.

The step has been taken in the view of ongoing situation of Coronavirus SARS- COV-2 variant in UK. The more infectious and speedy transmissionable SARS-COV-2 virus created an atmosphere of fear and doubts all around the World. The new variant has reached France, South Africa, Denmark, India and in several other countries. Finally, it has knocked at our door too, the NCOC informed the nation that three cases of coronavirus new variant SARS-COV-2 have been reported in three UK returnees in Karachi today. The cases were detected during TTQ campaign launched by the NCOC in the wake of emergence of new coronavirus variant in UK.

CAA also allowed all Pakistanis holding business, visitor and transit visas in the United Kingdom to return to the country with negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test reports for the coronavirus (COVID-19) conducted within 72 hours before boarding the plane. Similarly, the diplomatic officials of British High Commission and their families currently outside Pakistan are also allowed to return to Pakistan with same precautionary measures. All above categories must complete mandatory quarantine at their designated places.

Earlier, after detection of coronavirus new strain SARS-COV-2 in UK, government of Pakistan has placed ban on all inbound fights from UK on 21 December, and also initiated “Trace, Test and Quarantine” (TTQ) policy for the passengers who arrived Pakistan from UK seven days before.

Presently, the World has not enough knowledge about coronavirus new strain SARS-COV-2 so far. It was first detected in several parts of UK and British government announced the detection of coronavirus new variant in last week. British government shared the studies and research of its scientist and health experts with World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO shared this information with rest of the world and continuously sharing its knowledge and experiences with other countries.

Most of the Countries experiencing second wave of coronavirus or now also battling with new strain SARS-COV-2 and imposed complete or partial lock down. Pakistan is already passing through a crucial time and facing tremendous pressure due to second wave of coronavirus COVID-19. Today, three cases of coronavirus new variant SARS-COV-2 has been reported in Karachi. Most likely SARS-COV-19 cases will increase due to arrival of large number of Passengers form UK over last two weeks.

Till this time government of Pakistan, National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and Ministry of National Health did not take any special initiative to control the spread of new more infectious SARS-COV-2 in the country. Federal cabinet did not say a word about the new challenge of coronavirus new strain in the country in today meeting.

As a nation, our response to the second wave of Coronavirus COVID-19 was a bit slow/ cold based on our previous experience. We have built a sense of over-confidence in ourselves. We should remind that our game is continue, even become more challenging and Pakistan needs to respond with full zeal and enthusiasm. A very important segment of our society is also silent so far. It is our vibrant media, which played an important role in educating, motivating and transforming our society into a disciplined force against first wave of coronavirus, still asleep during second wave. Now the time has come again, that we Pakistanis must stand up as a nation on this call, government, doctors, paramedics, social workers, businessmen, academia, media each individual and every institution of our country has to play its role to defeat the coronavirus completely. We did it and we can do it this time again. Our weapons are corona SOPs, we all must embrace these SOPs to protect ourselves and our loved ones.