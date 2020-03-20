Coronavirus Outbreak: Asad Qaiser, Bilawal discuss formation of parliamentary committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday telephoned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed formation of parliamentary committee over coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources, Asad Qaiser termed Bilawal’s statement of not doing politics and point scoring and working with the federal government to combat novel coronavirus as satisfactory, during the telephonic conversation.

The National Assembly speaker also took the PPP chairman in confidence on the formation of parliamentary committee over COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that the unity of opposition parties on national issues is very important. To NA Speaker’s demand, Bilawal assured him of forwarding names for the parliamentary committee.

Asad Qaiser said that national unity is needed to prevent coronavirus, adding that other political parties will also be contacted and consulted on the formation of a joint parliamentary committee.

The parliamentary committee that will include members from both government and opposition will also put forward suggestions after review.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has appreciated political leaders for supporting national narrative on coronavirus.

We have to counter the challenge of coronavirus with unity and by keeping aside differences, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is no need to point scoring on the issue.

He said that the Sindh government is trying hard to combat against the deadly coronavirus. We all have to fight the virus and stand united in this critical time, he added.

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that coronavirus needs to be tackled on all levels.

she said that along with taking precautionary measures and following medical guidelines, we should also pray to Almighty Allah in this hour of trial.