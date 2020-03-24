Coronavirus outbreak: PM Imran Khan to discuss public relief package with economic team

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to discuss a relief package for the public with his economic team on Tuesday as the coronavirus outbreak in the country points to a looming financial crisis.

According to sources, the prime minister will hold a consultation on the topic with members of the his economic team later today, following which he is expected to announce the relief package to the public.

In the meeting, the officials will lay out the plan for providing assistance to the poor and vulnerable of the society that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The plan will be aimed at daily wage workers as well.

The premier and his team will also discuss ways to provide a government subsidy on electric and gas bills to domestic users, and ponder upon a Rs200 billion rescue package for exporters.

Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar had on Monday said that a relief and stimulus package would be announced on Tuesday.

The federal minister said the Prime Minister’s Office, members of the Cabinet, and representatives of various government divisions had worked to finalise the proposals for the upcoming package.

They put in efforts tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions, he told the media in Lahore on Monday.

The purpose of the relief package is to aid the underprivileged class, who are most hard-hit during the coronavirus outbreak that has killed six people and infected more than 800 across Pakistan.

In his recent address, PM Imran had opposed the idea of a nation-wide lockdown for the sake of the poor, who according to him, would be disproportionately affected if the country shut down.