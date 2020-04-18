Coronavirus outbreak: President Alvi to consult religious scholars on Ramadan rituals today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will chair a consultative meeting with religious scholars on Saturday (today) over precautionary measures to be adopted against coronavirus pandemic while performing religious rituals in the month of holy Ramadan, on Saturday.

The president will confer with the religious scholars via video link, who will attend the consultation from Governor Houses.

President Alvi will discuss the government’s measures with religious leaders to take them into confidence.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had directed the minister to devise a set of precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus during Ramadan congregations.

Qadri had earlier met spiritual seat holders (Mashaikh) of various shrines in connection with the meeting with the president.

The Mashaikh while expressing support to the government’s efforts for containing the COVID-19 pandemic had assured their presence in the meeting.

They, however, had sought permission for performing religious rituals after adopting all necessary precautions.

PM Imran Khan recently said that the government has sought clerics’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic and he will soon meet them.

The premier emphasised the need for devising a strategy for the month of Ramadan after holding consultations with the religious scholars.