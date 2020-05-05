Coronavirus: Sindh decides to ban hugs and handshakes on Eidul Fitr

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In order to maintain the social distancing amidst coronavirus pandemic, Sindh government on Tuesday decided to ban traditional Eid greetings including hugs and handshakes after Eid prayers.

The provincial government while considering banning large Eid congregations advised the people not to go to their hometowns to celebrate Eid.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people should not embrace each other for Eid greetings due to coronavirus while large gatherings for Eid prayers should also be banned.

He said that Sindh government will release SOPs regarding Eid congregations and the large Eid congregations would be held under those SOPs.