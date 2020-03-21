Coronavirus: Sindh government mulls seeking LEAs’ help to ‘keep people at home’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government is mulling taking stern measures to ensure people stay indoors and practice social distancing, tweeted Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab on Saturday.

Wahab disclosed that the Sindh chief minister had discussed with Corps Commander Karachi, Governor Sindh, DG Rangers and IG Sindh the prospect of implementing the government’s decision “of keeping people at their homes”.

Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal on private channel’, Wahab said that the time had come to take some “strict decisions”.

“Every state has to ensure strict decisions are taken during extraordinary circumstances. Insha’Allah, Sindh government will take tough decisions,” he said, adding that a complete lockdown in the province was under consideration.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had a day earlier appealed to the masses to avoid public gatherings and practice social distancing. The appeal from the chief minister came at a time when new coronavirus cases are emerging each day from Sindh.