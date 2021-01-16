Coronavirus surge in Pakistan

On Friday, the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claimed 45 more lives, whereas, 2,417 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, on Friday. The death of 45 more people took the death toll to 10,863 and as per NCOC, 2,294 patients are in critical condition. Till date, active cases are 34,169 in the whole country. However, 2,072 people remained successful in defeating the dangerous pandemic.

The Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced the decision after a detailed meeting with Provincial Education and Health Ministers and Secretaries at NCOC on Friday that the date of reopening of primary and middle schools (Class1-8) has been extended from January 25 to February 1st 2021. However, as per pervious decision, reopening of High & Intermediate Schools (9-12) from 18th of January and Universities from 1st February will be the same.

The Federal Minister for Education said that government took this decision after analysis of current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The previous decision has been reviewed to ensure the safety of children. He informed the media that the government would again review the pandemic situation prior to opening of primary schools on 1st February. Although, government has issued SOPs for education institutions but the degree of their implementation across the Country will remain critical.